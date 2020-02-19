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Zuckerburg Asks Government How To Censor YOUR Political Speech! RIP Free Speech!
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77 views • February 19, 2020
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https://www.zerohedge.com/political/death-free-speech-zuckerberg-asks-governments-instructions-what-discourse-should-be
https://www.newsweek.com/mark-zuckerberg-facebook-disinformation-social-media-protest-1487762
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/feb/18/george-soros-mark-zuckerberg-and-sheryl-sandberg-s/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2020/01/31/trump-re-election-george-soros-accuses-facebook-zuckerberg-conspiring-trump/4626183002/
(GET FIRST MONTH $1 USE CODE: DOLLAR)
(OR GET ALREADY DISCOUNTED YEARLY PRICE FOR $79)
For More Information See:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/death-free-speech-zuckerberg-asks-governments-instructions-what-discourse-should-be
https://www.newsweek.com/mark-zuckerberg-facebook-disinformation-social-media-protest-1487762
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/feb/18/george-soros-mark-zuckerberg-and-sheryl-sandberg-s/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2020/01/31/trump-re-election-george-soros-accuses-facebook-zuckerberg-conspiring-trump/4626183002/
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