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SARS-CoV-2 Virus Has Not Been Isolated! Huge Win in Court!
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63 views • August 05, 2021
(Aug 3rd, 2021) HUGE COURT VICTORY! WE CAN WIN!
Patrick King is a VERY smart Freedom Fighter and Patriot who took on the entire government in Alberta, Canada and WON!
We can ALL learn from his MAJOR court victory. We MUST battle this same way in every single city, every single county, every single state, in every single NATION!
www.StewPeters.tv
https://rumble.com/vkorz0-freedom-fighter-court-victory-ends-masking-shots-quarantine-in-alberta.html
Patrick King is a VERY smart Freedom Fighter and Patriot who took on the entire government in Alberta, Canada and WON!
We can ALL learn from his MAJOR court victory. We MUST battle this same way in every single city, every single county, every single state, in every single NATION!
www.StewPeters.tv
https://rumble.com/vkorz0-freedom-fighter-court-victory-ends-masking-shots-quarantine-in-alberta.html
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