Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RACE WAR: a poem about racism
channel image
Benny Wills
122 Subscribers
14 views
Published 21 hours ago

Unfortunately this is once again all too relevant.... (FULL TEXT BELOW)


Your support is much appreciated:


Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bennywills


PayPal me: https://paypal.me/bennywills


Socials:

twitter - https://twitter.com/BennyThrills

instagram - https://www.instagram.com/benny.wills/

facebook - https://www.facebook.com/bennywillspoetry


-----------------------------------------------


"Racism is not systemic

It’s not genetic or endemic

It’s really not the problem

Although it is problematic


Problem is it’s nourished

Endorsed, engineered, and encouraged

In our society that’s fractured

Run by maniacs and bastards

Dollar signs and bankers

Politics and wankers


They want us fighting each other

Blaming, hating, and shaming each other


So we’re always looking laterally

Horizontally

Instead of up the ladder accurately


Divide and conquer is the method

And it’s the oldest trick in the book

Distracting us by blaming us

While they get off the hook


White cops versus black men

Just a clever misdirection

The police state versus everyone

And a war for your perception


Furthermore let’s explore

American economics

Debt-based indentured servitude

Disguised as patriotic


The money monster taunts us

And haunts us like a ghost

Drip drop like an IV drip

Cuz without any, you’re toast


Maximize the profit

Minimize opportunity

Advertise the hell out of it

Polarize common unity


Racism is real without a doubt

Not pretending like it ain’t

It’s a scary thing that’s taught to us

And teaches us to hate


The media embraces it

Regurgitates and celebrates it


And politicians use it

Accuse it and abuse it


Over and over and time again

Same shit on a different day

Battered, broken and paranoid

While our freedoms slip away


But hey


I’ll love you no matter what

Regardless of your race

I’ll double-down, I’ll say it again

And reiterate just in case


I love you

I love you

I love you


Doesn’t matter the color of your skin


I love you

I love you

I love you


What matters is what is within


Don’t hate

Be great

And invert the golden rule


Don’t do to others

Black, white, brown, green, purple or polka dot

As you would prefer them not do to you"


~Benny


#Racism #divideandconquer


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:761009f9a51bd137

Keywords
blackracewhitewarand

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket