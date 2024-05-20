RACE WAR: a poem about racism

Unfortunately this is once again all too relevant.... (FULL TEXT BELOW)





"Racism is not systemic

It’s not genetic or endemic

It’s really not the problem

Although it is problematic





Problem is it’s nourished

Endorsed, engineered, and encouraged

In our society that’s fractured

Run by maniacs and bastards

Dollar signs and bankers

Politics and wankers





They want us fighting each other

Blaming, hating, and shaming each other





So we’re always looking laterally

Horizontally

Instead of up the ladder accurately





Divide and conquer is the method

And it’s the oldest trick in the book

Distracting us by blaming us

While they get off the hook





White cops versus black men

Just a clever misdirection

The police state versus everyone

And a war for your perception





Furthermore let’s explore

American economics

Debt-based indentured servitude

Disguised as patriotic





The money monster taunts us

And haunts us like a ghost

Drip drop like an IV drip

Cuz without any, you’re toast





Maximize the profit

Minimize opportunity

Advertise the hell out of it

Polarize common unity





Racism is real without a doubt

Not pretending like it ain’t

It’s a scary thing that’s taught to us

And teaches us to hate





The media embraces it

Regurgitates and celebrates it





And politicians use it

Accuse it and abuse it





Over and over and time again

Same shit on a different day

Battered, broken and paranoid

While our freedoms slip away





But hey





I’ll love you no matter what

Regardless of your race

I’ll double-down, I’ll say it again

And reiterate just in case





I love you

I love you

I love you





Doesn’t matter the color of your skin





I love you

I love you

I love you





What matters is what is within





Don’t hate

Be great

And invert the golden rule





Don’t do to others

Black, white, brown, green, purple or polka dot

As you would prefer them not do to you"





~Benny





#Racism #divideandconquer





