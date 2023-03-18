Welcome To Proverbs Club.Nuclear Families Work Both Ways.

Proverbs 17:6 (NIV).

6) Children’s children are a crown to the aged,

and parents are the pride of their children.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Each generation is built on the previous generation.

Nuclear generations appreciate each other

from top to bottom and back again.

