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Do Trump Supporters get Attacked for their Views ... or just Beaten USA Polarized North + South
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70 views • January 25, 2021
When the left asks if they feel that Trump supporters feel "attacked" for their views, I have to ask whether screen they are watching. America today is HYPER-POLARIZED and it is getting scary when not only verbally attacking, but violence is condoned with at best a blind eye.
#MAGA #politicalviolence #trumpsupporters
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#MAGA #politicalviolence #trumpsupporters
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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