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Moderna Patent Uncovers Horror: Nanocensor Contained in Bioweapon
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2024 views • December 06, 2021
Sourced from: Stew Peters Show
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/12/moderna-patent-uncovers-horror-nanocensor-contained-in-bioweapon/?utm_source=right-rail-trending
Earlier this week we spoke with Doctor Pablo Campra, the Spanish doctor who tested vaccine samples and found they contained graphene oxide. During that appearance, Doctor Campra also talked about the evidence vaccines could contain a wireless nanosensor.
Doctor Ariyana Love is back with us. She says she’s found evidence in Moderna’s patents that backs up Doctor Campra’s claims, and she says she’s found a lot more in addition to that. She joined the show.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/12/moderna-patent-uncovers-horror-nanocensor-contained-in-bioweapon/?utm_source=right-rail-trending
Earlier this week we spoke with Doctor Pablo Campra, the Spanish doctor who tested vaccine samples and found they contained graphene oxide. During that appearance, Doctor Campra also talked about the evidence vaccines could contain a wireless nanosensor.
Doctor Ariyana Love is back with us. She says she’s found evidence in Moderna’s patents that backs up Doctor Campra’s claims, and she says she’s found a lot more in addition to that. She joined the show.
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