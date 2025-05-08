© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MOVIE NIGHT #32
https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/690f6c91-e256-4ee6-8e8a-192426014da7
-----------
Spectre is a 2015 spy film and the twenty-fourth in the James Bond series produced by Eon Productions. Directed by Sam Mendes and written by John Logan, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Jez Butterworth from a story conceived by Logan, Purvis, and Wade, it is the fourth film to star Daniel Craig as the fictional MI6 agent James Bond.