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Woe Unto Them That Decree Unrighteous Decrees...
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50 views • November 03, 2021
As Joe Biden is pushing for a mandate, which is unlawful, to require employers with over 100 employees to force them to the experimental COVID shot, we look to Scripture and what it says about this wicked and lawless administration to which Biden is not only illegitimate, but a puppet of our enemies. Justice against him and all those who are complicit in this, including the previous administration, is the only remedy lest the judgment of God continues in the united States.
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