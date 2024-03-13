The Coming Final Regathering of israel-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 12 2024

May 14th 1948 was not the final regathering of the Jews to Israel, they were ‘regathered to be scattered’, but their redemption is coming!

Your King James Bible is quite clear, there are only two times that the LORD regathers Israel. The first regathering took place after the 70 years the Jews spent in captivity in Babylon, that was the first one. The second one will take place at the Second Advent according to all the prophets and John in the book of Revelation. So if that’s true, and it is, how do you look at what happened on May 14th, 1948? That was the LORD bringing them all back into one place for the time of Jacob’s trouble, the Jews were ‘regathered to be scattered’.

“And it shall come to pass in that day, that the Lord shall set his hand again the second time to recover the remnant of his people, which shall be left, from Assyria, and from Egypt, and from Pathros, and from Cush, and from Elam, and from Shinar, and from Hamath, and from the islands of the sea.” Isaiah 11:11 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the Jews are on Day 158 of their war with Hamas in Gaza, and on the cusp of all-out war with Hezbollah, wars and rumours of wars everywhere you look, and that’s not the worst of it. Israel sooner rather than later is going to find itself in the midst of what the Bible calls the time of Jacob’s trouble, a 7-year period of judgment, trial and Tribulation. But after all that, Israel is going to be gloriously regathered, restored to a right relationship with God, and redeemed. Tonight we will look at how all that will play out, some truly amazing stuff!