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'Everything Alex Jones does not tell you about about COVID 19 THE JEW FLU
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401 views • January 15, 2022
This whole COVID scam is another jew CON on the world, all the most influential players in this monumental heist and fraud are jews and their flunky Freemason gentile politicians. You see, "Freemasonry is Judaism for the goy." The most locked down countries are controlled by jewish politicians. Australia, New Zealand, Canada, US. IT'S THE FUCKING JEWS! And they're having their way with us.
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