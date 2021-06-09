Flashpoint: General Michael Flynn and Patrick Byrne, PhD

June 8 2021

Great interview with General Michael Flynn and Patrick Byrne, PhD who have been working very hard on election integrity issues and exposing the election fraud from Nov 2020.



General Flynn: “My assessment is that in the next probably 3 to 4 weeks - maybe less, but certainly 3 to 4 weeks - we’re gonna see out of Arizona and out of a couple other places, probably Georgia, we’re gonna see some real bombshells...” 💥💥



MARICOPA🚨



CyFIR is a DHS certified "hunt and incident response team". They are "high-end cyber hackers" and if they say some files got deleted off of the Maricopa servers then you should take that to the bank.



Why are the Maricopa County chain-of-custody documents missing❓



Pro V&V and SLI Compliance, the two companies certifying election equipment for the entire country are glorified shell companies long affiliated with the voting machine companies they are said to be monitoring.



These companies run rudimentary "logic and accuracy test" before and after elections without doing forensic audits of the machines or the election.



The Maricopa Audit is the most comprehensive election audit in modern history with a full forensic audit of the Election Management System, precinct tabulators, adjudication machines, ballot images, storage media, audit logs, 2.1 million paper ballots, voter registration files, etc.