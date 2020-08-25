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Un couple de soignants explique leur vision du port du masque
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5 views • August 25, 2020
5 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lj8h_f0JUis
Thana TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDbtcU60vh_gglhqKcmT4Gg
Un chirurgien dentiste et un médecin réagissent aux propos incohérents du gouvernement pendant la crise sanitaire du Covid-19.
Notre site internet :
- https://tprod.fr
Très belle journée à tous 😀😀
Thana TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDbtcU60vh_gglhqKcmT4Gg
Un chirurgien dentiste et un médecin réagissent aux propos incohérents du gouvernement pendant la crise sanitaire du Covid-19.
Notre site internet :
- https://tprod.fr
Très belle journée à tous 😀😀
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