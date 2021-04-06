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ANTIFA COMMIE FALLS OFF BUILDING & SHATTERS HIS PELVIS!
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124 views • April 06, 2021
Purported anti-capitalist exposed as small business owner after falling during NYC protest
A New York City protester was badly injured after falling nearly 30 feet from the side of a Chase bank. The failed attempt at scaling the building has left 32 year old Kevin Clarke with a shattered pelvis and a broken elbow. Clarke's sister stated that, "He won't be able to move for several months."
Clarke showed up to the midtown Manhattan protest with a rope laden backpack full of spray-paint. While another protestor got to work defacing the front of Chase bank , Clarke decided the best way to make his message heard was to physically climb the building. He made it about 30 feet up before losing his grip and plummeting to the pavement below.
What exactly was his message? While Clarke appeared to be protesting against capitalism, his sister claimed that he was, in fact, a business owner himself, and was likely there with the group Extinction Rebellion to "fight climate change."
Clarke was charged with reckless endangerment, and is currently handcuffed to a hospital bed in Bellevue.
A New York City protester was badly injured after falling nearly 30 feet from the side of a Chase bank. The failed attempt at scaling the building has left 32 year old Kevin Clarke with a shattered pelvis and a broken elbow. Clarke's sister stated that, "He won't be able to move for several months."
Clarke showed up to the midtown Manhattan protest with a rope laden backpack full of spray-paint. While another protestor got to work defacing the front of Chase bank , Clarke decided the best way to make his message heard was to physically climb the building. He made it about 30 feet up before losing his grip and plummeting to the pavement below.
What exactly was his message? While Clarke appeared to be protesting against capitalism, his sister claimed that he was, in fact, a business owner himself, and was likely there with the group Extinction Rebellion to "fight climate change."
Clarke was charged with reckless endangerment, and is currently handcuffed to a hospital bed in Bellevue.
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