'It Felt Like Knives In My Side': Jessica Sutta Details Her Excruciating Vax Injury

"Three days after the Moderna vaccine, I woke up in the most excruciating muscle spasm ... It felt like I'd broken my rib."
"I just kind of went on and tried to say the same therapies, and nothing was working. And I was getting to a point where it was really hard to breathe."
Full Interview: https://www.theepochtimes.com/exclusive-jessica-sutta-former-pussycat-dolls-member-i-was-severely-injured-by-the-moderna-vaccine_5126944.html??utm_source=prtnrhard&utm_campaign=vigilantf&src_src=prtnrhard&src_cmp=vigilantf
Mirrored - The Vigilant Fox
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.