'It Felt Like Knives In My Side': Jessica Sutta Details Her Excruciating Vax Injury
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
"Three days after the Moderna vaccine, I woke up in the most excruciating muscle spasm ... It felt like I'd broken my rib."

"I just kind of went on and tried to say the same therapies, and nothing was working. And I was getting to a point where it was really hard to breathe."

Full Interview: https://www.theepochtimes.com/exclusive-jessica-sutta-former-pussycat-dolls-member-i-was-severely-injured-by-the-moderna-vaccine_5126944.html??utm_source=prtnrhard&utm_campaign=vigilantf&src_src=prtnrhard&src_cmp=vigilantf

Mirrored - The Vigilant Fox

modernapussycat dollsvaxx injuryjessica sutta

