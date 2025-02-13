Enable THE ECONOMIC CONSEQUENCES OF TRIBALISM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://danhappel.com/the-economic-consequences-of-tribalism/
President Trump's exposure of the money laundering program called U.S.AID has already illuminated why Americans are in an economic death spiral.
Racism, in the form of tribalism, is alive and well around the world; the most obvious victims being White Farmers in South Africa who are now suffering the highest murder rate in the civilized world.