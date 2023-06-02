CHINA'S TOXIC BOMBER OVER GERMANY

These Toxic Bombers disguised as airliners do not drop bombs that kill us immediately, but these spray poisons that should make us sick. The Chinese are leading the way in bio-warfare. This is also from their war doctrine. Killing people immediately with munitions is inhumane. On the other hand, spraying people with poisons so that they get sick and spend their entire fortune on medicine and die afterwards is ok. It is no wonder that China is home to most of the pharmaceutical companies.

https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/biowarfare-and-the-brave-new-world?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email



