Today's Precision air crash in Tanzania with 19 people dead. When We WARN everyone that We have REVOKED the Gift of commercial air travel, the Holy Angels give people Time to DECIDE what they want to DO with that Warning. THEN they Act! Choose better. MORE planes are coming down!
"A plane carrying 43 people made a crash landing into Lake Victoria on Sunday while attempting to reach a nearby airport in Tanzania. At least 19 people were killed" (aljazeera)
Video clip from sky news.
