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The Calm Before the Storm - Victory, or Persecution - China Interfered in Election, Hid It
NemosNewsNetwork
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This is The Calm Before the Storm. If Joe Biden is Inaugurated President of the United States, We the People who stood up to the deep state in are going to be thrown into the deep end of the swamp and left to drown.

But there's still hope. We explore this and other breaking news, like promises of persecution from incoming Biden Admin officials and a "purging" of all MAGA from Government & Military. Also, China interfered in our election and the CIA Suppressed this in reports!

TREASON!

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Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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