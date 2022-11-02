Create New Account
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System Analysis with Welcome the Eagle (Short)
Weaponized News
Published 22 days ago

Sam, Thomas and Albert discuss his data analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the failure of Public Health in America, the recent Atlantic call for amnesty and much more

