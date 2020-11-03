TRUMP WILL WIN, BUT....

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I talk about the election, our place in the world, demons, tech, and I give updates on my own situation.
The Technocrats / Globalists have created a no-win situation. Their plans to contest any result with mass rioting & media lies are now part of the post election landscape and will serve to bring in the Great Reset (unless Trump unleashes the military via the Insurrection Act and I pray he does.)
#Election #Technology #Revolution