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108) 'Lab Rats' Soldiers and the Experimental Vaccines (2008)
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83 views • December 10, 2020
'Vaccine Syndrome' is a film produced by Oscar nominated filmmaker Scott Miller, and provides exclusive interviews with military personnel who have had experience with the controversial anthrax vaccine.
The film claims that over 35,000 soldiers have died from the anthrax vaccine, according to a “RAC-GWVI Government Report” published in 2008.
(Mirror) - Vaccine Syndrome - How the Experimental Anthrax Vaccine Killed 35,000 Military Men and Women: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IFVeYUExDJzJ/
Soldiers Died from the Experimental Anthrax Vaccine – More Than Those Who Died in Combat in Afghanistan and Iraq Combined | December 9, 2020: https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/35000-soldiers-died-from-the-experimental-anthrax-vaccine-more-than-those-who-died-in-combat-in-afghanistan-and-iraq-combined/
The film claims that over 35,000 soldiers have died from the anthrax vaccine, according to a “RAC-GWVI Government Report” published in 2008.
(Mirror) - Vaccine Syndrome - How the Experimental Anthrax Vaccine Killed 35,000 Military Men and Women: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IFVeYUExDJzJ/
Soldiers Died from the Experimental Anthrax Vaccine – More Than Those Who Died in Combat in Afghanistan and Iraq Combined | December 9, 2020: https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/35000-soldiers-died-from-the-experimental-anthrax-vaccine-more-than-those-who-died-in-combat-in-afghanistan-and-iraq-combined/
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