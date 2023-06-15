WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT – Ukraine Reuters goes inside a town liberated amid counteroffensive

Reuters
June 13, 2023
Reuters journalists gained access to the newly retaken Ukrainian village of Neskuchne on Tuesday, the first independent confirmation of advances by Ukraine's counteroffensive. It comes as Russia released footage of what it says are German-made Leopard tanks and U.S.-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles captured in battle. This video contains graphic images.
