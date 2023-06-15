Create New Account
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT – Ukraine Reuters goes inside a town liberated amid counteroffensive
89 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Reuters


June 13, 2023


Reuters journalists gained access to the newly retaken Ukrainian village of Neskuchne on Tuesday, the first independent confirmation of advances by Ukraine's counteroffensive. It comes as Russia released footage of what it says are German-made Leopard tanks and U.S.-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles captured in battle. This video contains graphic images.


#News #Ukraine #Russia #Reuters #newsfeed #Counteroffensive #UkraineWar

#RussiaUkraineWar #Kyiv


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G__5Y0vESC4

Keywords
russiawarukrainereutersvillagetownliberatedcounter offensiveneskuchne

logo

