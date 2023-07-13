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🌱🏙️ Unveiling the Secrets of Urban Gardening: Taming the Wild Soil 🏙️🌱
Finding Genius Podcast
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41 views • July 13, 2023

🌿 Urban gardening is a fantastic way to reconnect with nature and create a green oasis in the city.

🔬However, Dr. Sally Brown, a Research Associate Professor at the University of Washington’s School of Forest Resources, reveals a hidden challenge that lurks beneath the surface and demands the attention of every urban gardener: soil quality. 🌱

🎧 https://bit.ly/3qrcM0e

🌱 The success of your urban garden greatly depends on the condition of the soil. If it has been well-tended in the past, such as a lawn or a cared-for garden, you'll likely have a fertile foundation for your plants to thrive in. But, beware of neglected plots that have been ignored for a long time.

🚮 One of the biggest obstacles you may face is the presence of garbage in the soil. Imagine broken glass, bottles, plastic fragments, and bits of metal lurking beneath the surface. These hazards pose a real physical threat when trying to establish a garden in such soil.

🌍 Let's make urban gardening safe and enjoyable for everyone! Before you start, take the time to thoroughly clean and prepare your soil. Remove any debris, large or small, and create a safe environment for your plants to grow.

🔗 Want to learn more about this hidden challenge?

Click the link in our bio or check out the description above to listen to the full episode. Happy gardening! 🌿🌻🌺

Keywords
urbangardeningenjoynaturehiddenhazardssoilchallenges
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