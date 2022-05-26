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The Incurables Volume 1
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348 views • May 26, 2022
The year 1995. Sam Biser interviews Dr. Richard Schulze.
There are no incurable diseases. Everybody can be well, if they want it bad enough. (48 mins)
I searched the web but could not find where or how to obtain these video series, so decided to freely share my library. If either Sam Biser or Dr. Richard Schulze would like me to take these down, please contact me: - [email protected]
A transcript of similar series can be found here: -http://whale.to/c/sam_biser_save_your_life.html
I hope to be able to upload the whole series over the next few weeks.
There are no incurable diseases. Everybody can be well, if they want it bad enough. (48 mins)
I searched the web but could not find where or how to obtain these video series, so decided to freely share my library. If either Sam Biser or Dr. Richard Schulze would like me to take these down, please contact me: - [email protected]
A transcript of similar series can be found here: -http://whale.to/c/sam_biser_save_your_life.html
I hope to be able to upload the whole series over the next few weeks.
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