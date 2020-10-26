© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coronavirus Roundtable With Dr. Buttar & Dr. Mikovits - How Your System Is Being Used Against You
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • October 26, 2020
Coronavirus Roundtable With Dr. Buttar & Dr. Mikovits - How Your
The Last American Vagabond - "I was honored to be a part of a
Coronavirus roundtable discussion with Dr. Rashid Buttar & Dr. Judy Mikovits recently where we discussed many different aspects of COVID-19 and the lies and misinformation surrounding this topic. We also discussed the legal and constitutional ramifications of the current government response."
source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RO2Fh3ThKoE/
The Last American Vagabond - "I was honored to be a part of a
Coronavirus roundtable discussion with Dr. Rashid Buttar & Dr. Judy Mikovits recently where we discussed many different aspects of COVID-19 and the lies and misinformation surrounding this topic. We also discussed the legal and constitutional ramifications of the current government response."
source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RO2Fh3ThKoE/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.