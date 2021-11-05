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FDA GREEN-LIGHTS PFIZER PLAN TO KILL AND MAIM MILLIONS OF AMERICAN CHILDREN
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170 views • November 05, 2021
FDA GREEN-LIGHTS PFIZER PLAN TO KILL AND MAIM MILLIONS OF AMERICAN CHILDREN
https://rumble.com/vor91p-fda-green-lights-pfizer-plan-to-kill-and-maim-millions-of-american-children.html
Alex Jones intruduces a short documentary and addresses his audience with a serious message.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LciEuRq9UBM9/
Never before in human history have we witnessed medical tyranny on the scale of this magnitude. Children will start dying, speak out before it is too late.
Order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Go to https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/covidland-dvd-episode-1?ims=tdszm&;utm_campaign=covidlandredirect&utm_source=Infowars.com&utm_medium=redirec&utm_content=covidlandredirect to get your physical DVD copy that cannot be censored.
https://rumble.com/vor91p-fda-green-lights-pfizer-plan-to-kill-and-maim-millions-of-american-children.html
Alex Jones intruduces a short documentary and addresses his audience with a serious message.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LciEuRq9UBM9/
Never before in human history have we witnessed medical tyranny on the scale of this magnitude. Children will start dying, speak out before it is too late.
Order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Go to https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/covidland-dvd-episode-1?ims=tdszm&;utm_campaign=covidlandredirect&utm_source=Infowars.com&utm_medium=redirec&utm_content=covidlandredirect to get your physical DVD copy that cannot be censored.
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