HELLSTORM - EXPOSING THE REAL GENOCIDE OF NAZI GERMANY (FULL DOCUMENTARY)
The Biggest Cover-Up In History

This documentary tells the tale that the victors still do not want you to know.A documentary that tells the tale that the victors still do not want you to know. Learn the terrible truth about the rape, torture, slavery, and mass murder inflicted upon the German people by the Allied victors of World Word II.

Hellstorm, a documentary by Kyle Hunt and Tom Goodrich, illustrating the horrific and oftentimes unimaginable treatment of the German people after World War II. As well done as the film is, it is certainly not for the faint-hearted, but nonetheless it is still imperative for every person of European descent to see this for it gives us a glimpse of what could happen if the Jews have their way and do successfully implement their New World Order.



Keywords
murdertruthgenocideww2war crimes

