© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wrong on Rittenhouse: 5 Examples of Media Malfeasance
Follow
1
Share
Report
90 views • November 30, 2021
See how media and the talking heads got it wrong on Rittenhouse from the very beginning. Oversight? Or purposeful? Here's 5 examples: 1. Lies/Misleading Details 2. Instigating Racial Tensions 3. Implying Only Not Guilty Because White 4. Jury Intimidation 5. Inequitable Treatment of Stories
https://www.banned.video/
Kristi Leigh TV
https://www.banned.video/
Kristi Leigh TV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.