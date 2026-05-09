A Warning From Abroad

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There’s an ominous pattern emerging across parts of the Western world—one that’s increasingly difficult to ignore, yet even more difficult to discuss openly. In recent months, the United Kingdom has found itself grappling with a dramatic surge in social tensions, particularly around anti-Semitic incidents, public demonstrations, and questions of national identity. At the centre of that debate sits commentary like that of Rafe Heydel-Mankoo, of the New Culture Forum, whose blunt and uncompromising critique of Britain’s political class inspires robust and far-reaching support.