Iranian authorities have arrested individuals confirmed to be affiliated with Mossad involved in recent riots in several provinces across the country. Iran's police chief, Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan, said on Sunday that security forces had made targeted arrests of leaders who incited riots, both online and on the ground during the unrest in the capital Tehran “These individuals work for Israeli intelligence agencies, receiving dollar payments from abroad in exchange for provoking the public,” Radan said. Tehran police announced on Monday that the unnamed Mossad agent was identified and detained while acting covertly among the rioters. He had acted as a liaison with riot leaders over the past few days, operating through Instagram and Telegram, and had undergone detailed training in using cell phones to establish communication. According to a portion of his confession in a recording released by police, the individual explained the methods used for recruitment, training, and communication with Mossad-linked elements. He said he was hired through social media for a mission assigned to him by a German-based organization.

Iran's Intelligence Service also carried out operations on the hideouts of several suspects arrested during recent protests in Tehran. During the raid, authorities reportedly found and seized a large cache of new weapons, ammunition, and materials for making improvised explosive devices. The equipment was to be used in any mission requested of them, after the Mossad-affiliated agent was instructed on what to buy and what items to collect. According to the suspect's confession, he was then instructed to go to the market, shout slogans, record videos, and send the recordings back to his handlers. This is what led to the sporadic unrest that erupted in Iran in late December 2025. Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday called for dialogue with protesters who have legitimate grievances, stressing that the rioters, who are out of control due to "enemy interference," must be stopped! The US and Israel moved quickly to exploit the protests, deploying trained agents to undermine Iran's national security, with Trump openly threatening Iran with aggression in support of the rioters. Iranian authorities, who uphold the right to peaceful protest, urged citizens to remain vigilant against foreign-backed riots. Iran's Chief of Staff added that the riots in Iran was "engineered" by "the US and Israel," to compensate for their defeat in the 12-day War against Iran in June 2024.

