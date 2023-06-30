Create New Account
Sunset on the winter solstice at Woodbridge, on the banks of the Swan-Avon River, Western Australia MVI_2183-4merged
Published Friday

A cold day, and this is a favourite spot of mine, and I have come most weeks of the year for decades. The Swan-Avon takes a wide bend on its meander to Fremantle and the Indian Ocean. Occasionally dolphins come past, and go even further upstream.

lifeculturewinter solsticejohn george walk trailswan-avon riverwoodbridgeray marshall playground

