The Christian walk after salvation

1Thess lesson 60. Your lifestyle speaks to your Christian walk. Jesus Christ in His humanity laid down the protocol plan for Believers. The satanic system all around us will challenge you to stumble and peel away, stay on course!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.