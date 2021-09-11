Nurse Whistleblower DESTROYS Delta Narrative, VACCINATED Patients Are The Ones Filling Hospitals

Credit to Stew Peters and the whistleblower.... whomever that is. As with all whistleblowers, without knowing who they are exactly it raises questions of validity. However it would appear that she is genuine.



When doctors became killers ... So the so-called (non-existent) 'Delta Variant' is just the cover for vaccine injuries and deaths. This honest nurse is saving lives. "Its common knowledge the Delta Variant is just the label [mask] for the vaccine injured."



There is no Covid. There are no variants. It is the flu. The PCR tests are 95% faulty. The JABS and a lot of the blue masks have graphene oxide in them which is causing people to become magnetic. People are being lied to and people are dying because of the Genocide, population control, and people involved are making big money. especially Fauci. Follow the money trail.



source:

StewPeters.tv