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HOLY ANTICIOATION
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11 views • January 04, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 1:10-12. These prophets of God lived before the birth of Jesus Christ. The ‘Spirit of Christ’ is another name for Christ or Messiah or the Spirit of God. (In Romans 8:9-10 Paul, too, uses all these names to mean the same). The prophets brought messages from God to the people. The messages are in the Old Testament. For example, Isaiah 53 is about the Messiah (Christ) and how he would suffer. The prophets wanted to know about whom they wrote. They could not understand all the things that God told them. They did not know when these things would happen. They wanted to find out more. The message in verse 11 is about the glories that would follow when Christ rose from death. This should encourage all Christians who suffer. All that the prophets spoke about Jesus came true.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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