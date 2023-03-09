⚡️Dnepropetrovsk During the Darkness - Loud Booms 💥

Missiles are flying into many parts of Ukraine, by Russian artillery.
⚡️The nighttime missile attack gradually developed into a morning one.
Until now, Geran attacks on objects on the territory of Ukraine have not stopped. Explosions are heard in Dnepropetrovsk, Kiev, Lviv and Volyn regions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.