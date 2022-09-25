Jesus Word Trust Jesus

This video was made after Father asked me to call on all, to trust Jesus, to trust His word, before that of church leaders, or any other people. If they contadict the Shepherd, trust the Shepherd. Below are bible quotes reffered to in the video:









Matthew 6:21 For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. 22 The eye is the lamp of the body. If your eyes are good, your whole body will be full of light. 23But if your eyes are bad, your whole body will be full of darkness. If then the light within you is darkness, how great is that darkness!…





Luke 11:33“No one lights a lamp and puts it in a hiding placez or under a basket,aa but on a lamp stand, so that those who enter may see its light. 34Your eye is the lamp of your body. When your eye is healthy, your whole body is full of light. But when it’s evil, your body is full of darkness. 35Therefore, be careful that the light in you isn’t darkness. 36Now if your whole body is full of light, with no part of it in darkness, it will be as full of light as when a lamp gives you light with its rays.”





Matthew 7:3 Why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye, but fail to notice the beam in your own eye? 4How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ while there is still a beam in your own eye?





Matthew 15:14 Disregard them! They are blind guides. If a blind man leads a blind man, both will fall into a pit.





Luke 8:21 But He replied, “My mother and brothers are those who hear the word of God and carry it out.





2 John 1 The elder,





To the lady chosen by God and to her children, whom I love in the truth—and not I only, but also all who know the truth— 2 because of the truth, which lives in us and will be with us forever:





3 Grace, mercy and peace from God the Father and from Jesus Christ, the Father’s Son, will be with us in truth and love.