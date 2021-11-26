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L'activité hospitalière en 2020 : la vraie version
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20 views • November 26, 2021
23 novembre 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ghb3mykWyvA
Décoder l'éco : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX6iYvJWGOQfGsFo2KSSm-w
L'agence technique de l'information sur l'hospitalisation (ATIH) a sorti un rapport d'analyse sur l'impact de la Covid-19 sur les hospitalisations durant l'année 2020. Ce rapport a notamment révélé que pendant l'année 2020, les hospitalisations pour Covid n'ont finalement représenté que 2% de l'activité hospitalière sur l'année.
Toutes les sources sont sur l'article agoravox : https://www.agoravox.fr/actualites/sante/article/l-activite-hospitaliere-en-2020-la-237405
Décoder l'éco : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX6iYvJWGOQfGsFo2KSSm-w
L'agence technique de l'information sur l'hospitalisation (ATIH) a sorti un rapport d'analyse sur l'impact de la Covid-19 sur les hospitalisations durant l'année 2020. Ce rapport a notamment révélé que pendant l'année 2020, les hospitalisations pour Covid n'ont finalement représenté que 2% de l'activité hospitalière sur l'année.
Toutes les sources sont sur l'article agoravox : https://www.agoravox.fr/actualites/sante/article/l-activite-hospitaliere-en-2020-la-237405
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