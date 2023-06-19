Warning to countries & influence by aliens & discovered Earth-like planets with life!

This has already been revealed long ago by Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen. He already passed on to you that there is life on Earth-like planets! Furthermore, Israel wants to build a temple, and a revelation about spaceships that want to influence the world, and a warning to several countries.





Published on March 11, 2017 in the website evangelicalendtimemachine.com4

