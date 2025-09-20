Fauci controlled the Vaccine program since 1999

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Judy Mikovits, PhD: Now the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease is essentially next to the National Cancer Institute. He really controls NIH. Collins, Francis Collins, the head of the NIH is Tony Fauci's puppet. There's a lot of data to suggest that. He's a good man. He's not an evil man. He can't conceive of some of this. He's directing. And in September, when I gave the talk, and he asked the question, September 6, of 2010, about this other mouse, family of mouse viruses jumping into humans, Francis Collins said: where did you get the controls? Where did you get your healthy controls? And I said, the blood supply of London. So we've got 4% in the blood supply of London. This is 25 times HIV, which was never more in our blood supply, never approaching even 1% and even less. We don't even test for HTLV, or at least we hadn't for the last few years. So these things don't end up in the blood supply, because our immune systems can really do handle it, as long as you educate the immune system to do that, and it's never been with a vaccine, despite trillions of dollars that Tony Fauci has been paid to develop vaccines for these viruses. That's under his control.

Patrick Bet David: that's under his control.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: The entire Vaccine Program, which started in 1999, under his control.

Patrick Bet David: So let me ask you, going back to it during the..., just out of curiosity, was there ever a shutdown when that pandemic took place? Did US ever shut down the way we are shut down today?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Oh, absolutely not.

Patrick Bet David: absolutely not. It was business as usual. So for somebody like you watching this from then, working with Dr Anthony Fauci, you know, where you have some kind of a relationship going back and forth with them and seeing them get promoted to the Director, then now seeing the recommendation with shutting down all of it. What are you thinking seeing these two things taking place?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: I'm incredibly angry, because it has no basis in science.

