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INFOWARS CALLER SAYS "THE WARNING" IS SOON!
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62 views • December 11, 2019
Joseph, a caller from Ireland, calls into the show warning of election fraud, child abuse and how "God is about to enter the ring." He mentions the prophecies of GARABANDAL, and how God is about to make himself known to humanity, due the the high level of "pure evil" in the world today.
Prophecy at Garabandal will now become a reality
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/05/31/prophecy-at-garabandal-will-now-become-a-reality/
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Prepare for The Warning, the Illumination of Conscience
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/01/28/prepare-for-the-warning-the-illumination-of-conscience/
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The Warning will purify God’s children in preparation for My Second Coming
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/12/08/the-warning-will-purify-gods-children-in-preparation-for-my-second-coming/
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Prophecy at Garabandal will now become a reality
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/05/31/prophecy-at-garabandal-will-now-become-a-reality/
---------------------------------
Prepare for The Warning, the Illumination of Conscience
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/01/28/prepare-for-the-warning-the-illumination-of-conscience/
--------------------------------
The Warning will purify God’s children in preparation for My Second Coming
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/12/08/the-warning-will-purify-gods-children-in-preparation-for-my-second-coming/
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