BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trains Burning, Soldiers Starving: How Russia Is Pressuring Ukraine On Two Fronts
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10215 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
139 views • 3 days ago

Since Saturday, April 25, the Russian military has significantly escalated its attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Just during the first night of the weekend, 660 missiles and drones were deployed.

In Snovsk, in the Chernihiv Region, the Southwestern Railway’s locomotive depot was hit. A temporary deployment site for a Ukrainian Armed Forces unit responsible for communications and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was also destroyed. In Nizhyn, combined strikes hit a railway station and likely a fuel depot. In Gorodnya, a communications center and a local command post that coordinated the guidance and launches of Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed. There are also reports of explosions coming from the former Agat factory, which used its workshops as warehouses and an assembly site for drones.

The “Svema” park and the area around the “Impulse” plant in the city of Shostka, in the Sumy Region, were attacked. In Romny, the oil field was hit by a series of strikes.

Four Iskander-M ballistic missiles hit a target in Kharkiv’s Kyiv district. A fire broke out in Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv Region, causing heavy smoke.

In Dnipropetrovsk, “Geran” drone strikes sparked a fire at the largest oil refinery. The glow from the fire was visible from dozens of kilometers away.

Meanwhile, the situation on the front lines is not developing in Ukraine’s favor.

In the Sumy sector, Ukrainian forces launched a mechanized assault on the Novodmitrovka area. The attack included a tank, several armored vehicles, and a platoon of assault infantry. However, most of the strike force was destroyed by Russian drones before it could reach the deployment line. Fifteen Ukrainian soldiers were killed and two surrendered.

Ukrainian forces are facing a serious crisis in the northern part of Kupyansk. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, regular Russian airstrikes on crossings in the Kupyansk sector have significantly complicated logistics for Ukrainian forces. Currently, supplying frontline units is only possible using heavy drones. Due to the current situation, the commanders of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 10th Army Corps have been relieved of their duties, according to the report.

The publication of photos of Ukrainian soldiers in frontline positions played a significant role. Extremely exhausted and without food or water, they cannot carry out their combat missions effectively. As a result, the situation in Kupyansk will likely switch rapidly in favor of Russian forces soon.

____________________________________________________________________

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK:

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russiaukrainedonbasskupyansk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump&#8217;s Iran Hawks circle back for more bombing campaigns in Iran, ripping apart a populist political movement

Trump’s Iran Hawks circle back for more bombing campaigns in Iran, ripping apart a populist political movement

Lance D Johnson
Pentagon delays $400 million in Ukraine aid amid shifting global priorities

Pentagon delays $400 million in Ukraine aid amid shifting global priorities

Willow Tohi
Israel’s endless wars bring mass death but no political victories

Israel’s endless wars bring mass death but no political victories

Cassie B.
WHCA Dinner Shooting Exposes Security Vulnerabilities Amid Iran Revenge Threats

WHCA Dinner Shooting Exposes Security Vulnerabilities Amid Iran Revenge Threats

Garrison Vance
The OPEC Fracture: Why UAE’s Departure Signals the Beginning of the End for Oil Dominance

The OPEC Fracture: Why UAE’s Departure Signals the Beginning of the End for Oil Dominance

Mike Adams
James Comey&#8217;s Indictment: A Case of Weaponized Justice, Even Against a Traitorous Fool

James Comey’s Indictment: A Case of Weaponized Justice, Even Against a Traitorous Fool

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy