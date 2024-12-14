Yah's Misfits 12-14-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this portion we discuss the inheritance of Jacob, the demise of Esau, and the sacred name of YHWH. What is the correct name of the Most High? Is it Yahweh, Jehovah, the Lord, YHWH or Yahuah. We break down ancient Hebrew to discover His true name. Also, we talk about the origins of the name Hashem, and where it comes from. Was Hashem a nephilim false god? You will be shocked! It is time to restore His proper name in these latter days!