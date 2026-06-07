Astrology & Predictions - USA - Summer 2026 - FULL READING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Astrology Predictions for Summer USA - CANCER 2026 Ingress Chart, set for the USA. Using Mundane Astrology, I'll take a look at what may happen this Summer for the USA, from about June 21st 2026 to September 21st, 2026.
#astrology #predictions #summer2026 #cancer2026 #ingress #mundane #fruitcakeastrologer #usa
SUMMARY: 00:01:31:05
Chart Reading: 00:25:28:09
House 1: 00:31:23:19
House 2: 00:50:38:02
House 3: 01:07:25:11
House 4: 01:26:50:12
House 5: 01:34:42:02
House 6: 01:44:05:04
House 7: 01:59:30:17
House 8: 02:14:07:16
House 9: 02:21:43:24
House 10: 02:41:08:14
House 11: 02:53:05:09
House 12: 03:08:04:20
Ivy Goldstein Jacobsen - Simplified Horary Astrology
https://www.amazon.com/Simplified-Horary-Astrology-Ivy-Goldstein-Jacobson/dp/B000HVS3GA/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1
Lynette Zang
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2Bd28xntr4
Baron Coleman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFC0aHZCazc
Reddit - Top 10 Countries by Natural Resources
https://www.reddit.com/r/charts/comments/1p2tgxf/top_countries_by_natural_resource_value/#lightbox
Brighteon Affiliate Link
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=7789271.67117a&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7789271.67117a
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/