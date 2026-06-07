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Astrology & Predictions - USA - Summer 2026 - FULL READING
FruitCakeAstrologer
FruitCakeAstrologer
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Astrology Predictions for Summer USA - CANCER 2026 Ingress Chart, set for the USA. Using Mundane Astrology, I'll take a look at what may happen this Summer for the USA, from about June 21st 2026 to September 21st, 2026.


#astrology #predictions #summer2026 #cancer2026 #ingress #mundane #fruitcakeastrologer #usa


SUMMARY: 00:01:31:05

Chart Reading: 00:25:28:09

House 1: 00:31:23:19

House 2: 00:50:38:02

House 3: 01:07:25:11

House 4: 01:26:50:12

House 5: 01:34:42:02

House 6: 01:44:05:04

House 7: 01:59:30:17

House 8: 02:14:07:16

House 9: 02:21:43:24

House 10: 02:41:08:14

House 11: 02:53:05:09

House 12: 03:08:04:20


Ivy Goldstein Jacobsen - Simplified Horary Astrology

https://www.amazon.com/Simplified-Horary-Astrology-Ivy-Goldstein-Jacobson/dp/B000HVS3GA/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1


Lynette Zang

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2Bd28xntr4


Baron Coleman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFC0aHZCazc


Reddit - Top 10 Countries by Natural Resources

https://www.reddit.com/r/charts/comments/1p2tgxf/top_countries_by_natural_resource_value/#lightbox


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Keywords
cancerastrologyusasummerpredictionsmundane2026ingressfruitcakeastrologer
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