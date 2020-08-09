You Are Being Programmed At This Very Moment!!!And What Is Patent US6506148B2 ?

Mirrored from : Vinctum



It feels like the Deepstate is feeling more and more threatened by the Truth movement al the while active pedophile accounts remain untouched by the Twitter algorithm.



Is YouTube next? Many of my videos already have been deleted and I am sure many more will follow.

I am fearful each and every day that they might just ban my channel without warning because this is exactly how they operate.

They try to silence us through censorship.

I believe that 2020 is just the start of an all out attack on free speech.



What is patent US6506148B2 ?

A nervous system manipulation by electromagnetic fields from monitors patent it seems.

This patent explains how you and your children are being influenced by your computer screen, laptops, TV, smartphones, tablets and basically any device with a screen attached to it.

Through the screens they can manipulate your emotions thoughts and behaviour.

This is something the Illuminati has employed for a long time to push their narrative.

This is brainwashing and subliminal programming at it's finest.

No wonder the masses behave like sheep.



Will the Great Awakening happen anytime soon?

Only time will tell.