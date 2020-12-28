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BREAKING: UKRAINE RELEASES BOMBSHELL INFORMATION ON BIDEN TODAY!
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491 views • December 28, 2020
Mirrored with permission from https://youtu.be/hKDXVo-OKeQ
There is upwards of 13 Billion dollars involved. This information was not supposed to get leaked out. Democrat Senators tried to block it.
This is transcribed into English. Turn the sound down and set the playback speed as fast as you can read it. 1.5X or 2X to save time.
There is upwards of 13 Billion dollars involved. This information was not supposed to get leaked out. Democrat Senators tried to block it.
This is transcribed into English. Turn the sound down and set the playback speed as fast as you can read it. 1.5X or 2X to save time.
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