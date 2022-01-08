Steve Kirsch on Censorship Used To Shut Down the Debate on Vaccine Death Toll

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01/03/2022 Steve Kirsch: No doctor was allowed to talk about the death toll. Doctors are forced to say the vaccine is safe and effective. Anyone who dares to say the opposite will have their license taken away. I was called a big misinformation spreader. But no one would accept my invite for a recorded debate. The truth about the vaccine has been suppressed through censorship and maybe only 30% of the people know what is going on.