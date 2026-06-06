The Top 20 Habits, Places, & Activities to AVOID IF You Want to Be Well-Hydrated

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Video going over 20 things to avoid if you want to optimize hydration by "The Maximizing Intracellular Hydration Coach," Danny "The Glyphosate Guy" Tseng.
1 flying in an airplane (or submerged in a submarine or going into space)
2 drinking alcohol or lots of coffee &/or tea
3 taking prescription medication(s) or certain over-the-counter drugs
4 cigarette &/or marijuana smoking or tobacco use
5 excessive sweating whether from being in a very hot & humid place, exercising (this includes love-making), steam room, or sauna use (to learn about a portable sauna w/ RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat FDA-registered medical device, visit:
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6 being in a hot/dry environment
7 simply not drinking enough hydrating fluids &/or eating high water content fruits & veggies for your age, activity level, height/weight, etc.
Learn all about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @ any of
tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies
tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration
Linktr.ee/h20forDummies
https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies
8 excessive Diarrhea or vomiting
9 being close to sources of man-made/non-native electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs) such as 5G antennas, Wi-Fi, talking on a cellphone, using Bluetooth/Airpods, or holding or using other electronic devices such as a desktop or laptop computer even if hard-wired in (being exposed to artificial blue light would also fall into this category)
Learn about the harms of EMFs @ any of
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Learn about the harms of man-made blue light @
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OR
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&
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10 sitting in a vehicle
11 not getting enough sunlight & UVB light (being indoors the vast majority of the time)
To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light & Vit. D, visit any of
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Learn all about HORMONE D at any of
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12 not moving enough (to jump on a mini-trampoline, visit my shortened Needak affiliate link @
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13 doing little to no earthing/grounding. Learn all about biolectromagnetism @ any of
https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101
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14 eating, drinking, &/or breathing-in glyphosate (the active ingredient in "Roundup" weed-killer) since it's also used as a dessicant (drying agent)
To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
Learn more @
brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
Find Me on Instagram at
https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy
15 eating lots of salt-laden or ultra-processed foods
16 chronic stress
17 not consuming the minimum RDA for Potassium (4.7 GRAMS) since this helps water get INSIDE cells & is needed to build structured h2o
18 excessive blood or plasma donating w/o adequately replenishing lost fluids
19 excessive blood loss whether from trauma, menstruation, or any other cause
20 eating lots of freeze-dried food or dried fruits & veggies