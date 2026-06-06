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The Top 20 Habits, Places, & Activities to AVOID IF You Want to Be Well-Hydrated
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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Video going over 20 things to avoid if you want to optimize hydration by "The Maximizing Intracellular Hydration Coach," Danny "The Glyphosate Guy" Tseng.

1 flying in an airplane (or submerged in a submarine or going into space)


2 drinking alcohol or lots of coffee &/or tea


3 taking prescription medication(s) or certain over-the-counter drugs


4 cigarette &/or marijuana smoking or tobacco use


5 excessive sweating whether from being in a very hot & humid place, exercising (this includes love-making), steam room, or sauna use (to learn about a portable sauna w/ RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat FDA-registered medical device, visit:

https://Bio-mats.com/danny, https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng, &/or https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat or https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway)


6 being in a hot/dry environment


7 simply not drinking enough hydrating fluids &/or eating high water content fruits & veggies for your age, activity level, height/weight, etc.

Learn all about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @ any of

tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

Linktr.ee/h20forDummies

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies


8 excessive Diarrhea or vomiting


9 being close to sources of man-made/non-native electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs) such as 5G antennas, Wi-Fi, talking on a cellphone, using Bluetooth/Airpods, or holding or using other electronic devices such as a desktop or laptop computer even if hard-wired in (being exposed to artificial blue light would also fall into this category)


Learn about the harms of EMFs @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFForDummies


Learn about the harms of man-made blue light @

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

OR

https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies

&

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing


To become a FREE VivaRays affiliate, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays


10 sitting in a vehicle


11 not getting enough sunlight & UVB light (being indoors the vast majority of the time)


To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light & Vit. D, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies


BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% UVB vitamin D lamp by

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDlamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To get a discount on this & higher-ticket items, enter code:

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags & down, enter code:

howtodieofnothing


Learn more @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint


To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDlamp


Learn all about HORMONE D at any of

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies

tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone

https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies


12 not moving enough (to jump on a mini-trampoline, visit my shortened Needak affiliate link @

https://tinyurl.com/SoftRebounder


13 doing little to no earthing/grounding. Learn all about biolectromagnetism @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101

https://tinyurl.com/biolectromagnetism101

https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies


Learn about magnets for health @

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

SAVE 15% by applying code:

DANNY

at https://MagneticoSleep.com


To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by MagneticoSleep mattresses, visit any of:

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure


To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo


14 eating, drinking, &/or breathing-in glyphosate (the active ingredient in "Roundup" weed-killer) since it's also used as a dessicant (drying agent)

To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup


Learn more @

brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy

Find Me on Instagram at

https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy


15 eating lots of salt-laden or ultra-processed foods


16 chronic stress


17 not consuming the minimum RDA for Potassium (4.7 GRAMS) since this helps water get INSIDE cells & is needed to build structured h2o


18 excessive blood or plasma donating w/o adequately replenishing lost fluids


19 excessive blood loss whether from trauma, menstruation, or any other cause


20 eating lots of freeze-dried food or dried fruits & veggies

Keywords
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