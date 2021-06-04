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ZALMOXIS, The God of Geto Dacians (documentary movie)
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
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117 views • June 04, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfqKU_e3TKo
Channel: Daniel Roxin
13 Jan 2020

About the ancient beliefs of my people...

If you appreciate the exceptional information we have provided you through this documentary movie, you can promote it on the internet, recommend it to your friends and acquaintances. Thank you in advance!

DESCRIPTION

Before Buddha, Confucius or Socrates, another great reformer put his imprint on the Ancient history: ZALMOXIS, who was regarded by the Geto-Dacians as a GOD. His teachings have radically transformed the Geto-Dacian society and then influenced large areas from Europe ...

Who was Zalmoxis, where and when he lived, which is the essence of the Zalmoxian religion and why the Geto-Dacians thought themselves to be immortal …, how far, geographically speaking, reached his teachings and why the Ancient said that the first Christians actually took over several rituals from the great Get reformer, you are to discover in this documentary, full of novel information.

I am convinced that after you have watched this movie you will get to the same conclusion as we did: the official History of Antiquity must be rewritten!

Enjoy!

Daniel Roxin
Keywords
godzalmoxisgeto dacians
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