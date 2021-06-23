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TWO BILLION WILL DIE IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS | BR. BUGNOLO: WHEN THE FLU SEASON COMES THE CHAOS BEGINS
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353 views • June 23, 2021
Mirrored From The Magnificent Wardo Rants Channel ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/jdICzHrhGNfk/
Wardo Rants: "All of the idiots that took the jab will start dropping like flies as a result of their immune system being compromised .. but of course they will attribute it to convid"
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Wardo Rants: "All of the idiots that took the jab will start dropping like flies as a result of their immune system being compromised .. but of course they will attribute it to convid"
This BitChute channel is Banned throughout the Canada, European Union,
Russia, Australia and New Zealand.
For those experiencing issues viewing any videos please refer to some of my back up channels.
Brighteon .. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wardorants
Utah Gun Exchange .. https://ugetube.com/@WardoRants
Bittubetv .. https://bittube.tv/profile/WardoRants
You can also find me on these social media sites:
facebook .. https://www.facebook.com/WardoRants/
Gab .. https://gab.com/WardoRants
Minds .. https://www.minds.com/WardoRants/
Twitter .. https://twitter.com/wardo101
Mewe .. https://mewe.com/i/wardorants
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