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TruNews - 4/15/21*
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302 views • April 15, 2021
Apr 15, 2021
CHINA WEAPONIZED COVID TO CAUSE INTERNAL BLEEDING AND NEUROLOGICAL DAMAGE
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall and the team lay out the chilling side effects of COVID vaccines. They feature numerous reports of fainting around the world, and tie that to the reports of blood clots as a result of the vaccination.
They also look at the latest efforts to bait Russia into a world war, and Putin’s threat to the US dollar and the SWIFT banking system.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/15/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/china-weaponized-covid-to-cause-internal-bleeding-and-neurological-damage
*mirror
CHINA WEAPONIZED COVID TO CAUSE INTERNAL BLEEDING AND NEUROLOGICAL DAMAGE
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall and the team lay out the chilling side effects of COVID vaccines. They feature numerous reports of fainting around the world, and tie that to the reports of blood clots as a result of the vaccination.
They also look at the latest efforts to bait Russia into a world war, and Putin’s threat to the US dollar and the SWIFT banking system.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/15/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/china-weaponized-covid-to-cause-internal-bleeding-and-neurological-damage
*mirror
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